OPS students bring 'wax museum' to life

Orangeburg Prep third- through fifth-grade students were assigned a biography/autobiography book report at the beginning of November, with a twist – they had to dress up as their subject as part of a living “wax museum.”
Each student could choose someone they felt was an influential person or world changer. Teachers Leslie Smith and Kathryn Weeks encouraged students to think hard about this so that they could tie it into something that they felt passionate about.
Once the people were chosen, the student had to read a grade appropriate book on their person. They were also required to do research to get a full picture of the person's life. Students had to write a report on their chosen person and then as the final grade, dress as the character and present it as part of the Wax Museum.
The Wax Museum was held January 21-23. Students, teachers and family were invited to attend the museum. Each student prepared a speech that was written in first person, as if they were the character talking. They were lined up around the perimeter of the lunchroom and guests could walk around and hear each student.
“They far exceeded my expectations on this project! It was truly amazing,” Weeks said. “The amount of work they put forth and the confidence they each had while presenting blew me away. It was such an honor to see this project come to fruition and be successful.”
Influential people such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, Donald Trump, Michelle Obama, Harry Houdini, Katie Davis Majors, Tim Tebow, Christopher Columbus, Sally Ride, Walt Disney and Anne Frank are just a few of the characters that were represented.