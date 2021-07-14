OCSD to provide 'hire' education to 5 students

Orangeburg County School District is hiring five rising 11th-grade students who will complete two-year apprenticeships for positions including accounting technician, automotive technician, building maintenance, communications specialist and information technology technician.

As a registered employer with the Department of Labor and Apprenticeship South Carolina, OCSD will offer selected students the opportunity to demonstrate college and career readiness, while gaining authentic work experience and earning a paycheck.

“Future readiness encompasses much more than a high school diploma,” Orangeburg’s superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster commented. “Our apprenticeship program will connect classroom lessons to hands-on experiences, helping students learn and practice soft skills that are essential to their success.”

Apprenticeship applications are posted on the district website, ocsdsc.org, under “join our team.” To be eligible for an interview, students must be at least 16 years of age and meet all requirements listed of the job posting, including reliable transportation. Applications will be accepted throughout the week, with a deadline of Friday, July 16.

