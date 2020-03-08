O-W students are encouraged to apply for Resilience award

The SYAD Foundation (Supporting Youth Achieving Dreams) has announced its second annual Resilience Scholarship Award, in keeping with its mission to offset costs of those pursuing education post high school and the technical, vocational or college level.

A candidate for the scholarship must be an African American high school senior currently enrolled at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

To be considered for the scholarship, the applicant must submit a one-page typed essay or submit a video that is no longer than 5 minutes. Finally, each applicant must tag SYAD Foundation's Facebook page stating the following: #I just applied for the 2020 SYAD Resilience Scholarship. Please continue to support the organization as they strive to give back to the Orangeburg community.

The foundation will award three scholarships in the amount of $1,000 per student. Applications are due no later than Monday, April 25, 2020.

For more information or to receive an applications, email syadapplications@gmail.com.

