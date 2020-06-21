North students become 'living historians' during pandemic

More than 11 million children around the U.S live in food insecurity, and 87% of it is in the South. Children depend on schools to get food when they don’t have any at home. Almost 40 million people live in poverty, and over 13% are children. Hunger affects the ways children think. Kids who live with food insecurity may learn less and get lower grades. It may cause stress, too.

In conclusion, COVID-19 has a bad effect on school education. Food insecurity and kids getting taught improperly are not the only negative effects on schools. COVID-19 has put children out of schools worldwide and must stay home until further notice. Some kids cannot afford to be home because of the lack of food and understanding schoolwork. This leads to hunger and dropping out of school. Stay safe and WASH YOUR HANDS!

Why we should stay isolated

By ANDREW BLYTHER, NHS 7th grader

I am writing about how I think that we should be in isolation a bit longer. I know we want to get out and have fun, but we still have a virus on our hands. From the looks of it, we can either just stay home or go out and possibly get the virus and risk death. Here is my explanation for why we should be quarantined a bit longer.