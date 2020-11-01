 Skip to main content
Mister, Miss Benedict College crowned
Mister, Miss Benedict College crowned

102920 mr and miss benedict.jpg

Olivia Hyland and Henry Peterson were recently crowned as Mister and Miss Benedict College 2020-2021.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

COLUMBIA -- The coronation of Olivia Hyland and Henry Peterson as Mister and Miss Benedict College 2020-2021 was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Little Theatre located in Henry F. Ponder Fine Arts and Humanities Center on the campus of Benedict College. The island-themed ceremony featured an impressive performance by four-time Grammy Award winner India Arie.

The reigning queen, Olivia Hyland, is a senior biology major from Denmark. She is a member of the School of Honors, the Pre-Health Club, and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She also serves as a Benedict College student ambassador and a new student orientation leader.

She is currently an animal care technician at Van Crest Animal Hospital. After graduating from Benedict College, she plans to attend graduate school to become a veterinary technician.

Henry Peterson III is a senior business administration major with a concentration in management from Aiken. He was raised in the marvelous, mile-long city of Wagener and graduated from Wagener-Salley High School.

Peterson is a proud recipient of the Benedict College Trustee Club Scholarship, a member of the Benedict College Student Ambassadors and a student orientation leader.

He is an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and was the organizer of a recent “March to the Polls” event on campus. After graduating from Benedict College, he plans to attend law school and becoming an attorney-at-law.

Highlights of the 2020 Mister and Miss Benedict College Ceremony can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH7BPGKiNaI

