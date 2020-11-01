Mister, Miss Benedict College crowned

COLUMBIA -- The coronation of Olivia Hyland and Henry Peterson as Mister and Miss Benedict College 2020-2021 was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Little Theatre located in Henry F. Ponder Fine Arts and Humanities Center on the campus of Benedict College. The island-themed ceremony featured an impressive performance by four-time Grammy Award winner India Arie.
The reigning queen, Olivia Hyland, is a senior biology major from Denmark. She is a member of the School of Honors, the Pre-Health Club, and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She also serves as a Benedict College student ambassador and a new student orientation leader.
She is currently an animal care technician at Van Crest Animal Hospital. After graduating from Benedict College, she plans to attend graduate school to become a veterinary technician.
Henry Peterson III is a senior business administration major with a concentration in management from Aiken. He was raised in the marvelous, mile-long city of Wagener and graduated from Wagener-Salley High School.
Peterson is a proud recipient of the Benedict College Trustee Club Scholarship, a member of the Benedict College Student Ambassadors and a student orientation leader.
He is an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and was the organizer of a recent “March to the Polls” event on campus. After graduating from Benedict College, he plans to attend law school and becoming an attorney-at-law.
Highlights of the 2020 Mister and Miss Benedict College Ceremony can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH7BPGKiNaI
