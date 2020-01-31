Kayla Nichole McLean, daughter of Christy and Thomas McLean of Holly Hill, has been chosen the DAR Good Citizen from Holly Hill Academy for the 2019-20 school year.
The contest is sponsored by the Prince of Orange Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. The winner, always a senior, is selected for his or her outstanding qualities of dependability, leadership, service and patriotism.
McLean was required to fill out a questionnaire and write an essay on the subject, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” She will receive a gift from the chapter, a DAR Good Citizen pin and a certificate on Awards Day in May and is eligible for state and national awards.
McLean has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years. As a junior, she was chosen as a delegate to Palmetto Girls State. She was chosen as Miss Holly Hill Academy her freshman year. She represented HHA in the spelling bee her freshman year and was a participant in the SCISA math meet her junior year.
In extracurricular activities at school, she has filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child and collected and provided donations for Pennies for Patients Leukemia fundraiser all four years of high school. McLean leads the singing at the HHA weekly chapel services. She participated in planning and helping with the HHA Fall Festival for three of her high school years and served on the planning committee for prom her junior year. She was a member of the HHA Stage Company her freshman and sophomore years. As a freshman, she played on the HHA Lady Raiders varsity tennis team which won the 2015 state championship.
An avid horsewoman, Kayla has ridden horses since age 3. She has ridden in the National Barrel Horse Association’s competition all four years of high school. She was the 5-D Champion in 2016 and 2017. She placed second and third in 2018 and 2019 respectively. She is a member of the South Carolina Youth Bull Riding Association. She is also a member of the Swansea Youth Rodeo Association where in addition to riding competitions, she participates in several community service projects. Every summer since 2016, she has qualified to go to the Teen World Championships in Perry, Georgia. In 2018, she was a world finalist, and she has qualified to compete in the Teen World Championship this June. McLean also competes in Da Bomb Barrel Racing and the Good Time Barrel Racing Association for prize money.
Kayla’s after-school job is teaching riding lessons at her family’s farm to anyone age 5 and up. In addition to riding, she also teaches her students how to care for their horses and helps them to understand how much work it takes to own one. At this time, she has nine students.
After high school, Kayla plans to take basic business courses at Trident Technical College, then transfer to a four-year university for a business major. She would like to be able to work at a veterinary clinic with the business side. She also said she feels that a business degree will help her in managing the family farm. McLean said that she would like to continue her riding lessons but also include horse therapy and outreach programs for youth.
