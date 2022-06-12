Marian Springs Memorial Scholarships awarded

CAMERON — The 2022 Marian Springs Memorial Scholarship dinner, sponsored by the Calhoun Players, was held at the Cameron Community Club cafeteria building on May 31.
In a small presentation attended by family members of the three recipients and the Calhoun Players Board, President Peter Sonne congratulated the honorees. Scholarship recipients were Caleb Battle, Shields Fairey and Brinley Millender.
Board member Mary Jo Springs then explained the origin of the memorial and its importance to the organization. The purpose is to congratulate graduating seniors who have been active at the Calhoun Players and/or the Performing Arts Youth Theater either on stage or behind the scenes, and who have made a lasting contribution in supporting and promoting local arts. Through this outlet, they have entertained many and have been offered a freedom of expression that has, hopefully, transpired from the stage into their personal lives.
The Marian Springs Memorial Scholarship was endowed by the Calhoun Players in 1987 as a memorial to Marian Springs, the late daughter of Bill and Mary Jo Springs. Because of Marian, two estranged couples met, which eventually brought to fruition a dream of a local theater group in Calhoun County, which is now in its 42nd season.