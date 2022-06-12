 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Marian Springs Memorial Scholarships awarded

  • 0
recipients

Marian Springs Memorial Scholarship recipients Caleb Battle, Brinley Millender and Shields Fairey stand with Mary Jo Springs, center.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

CAMERON — The 2022 Marian Springs Memorial Scholarship dinner, sponsored by the Calhoun Players, was held at the Cameron Community Club cafeteria building on May 31.

In a small presentation attended by family members of the three recipients and the Calhoun Players Board, President Peter Sonne congratulated the honorees. Scholarship recipients were Caleb Battle, Shields Fairey and Brinley Millender.

Board member Mary Jo Springs then explained the origin of the memorial and its importance to the organization. The purpose is to congratulate graduating seniors who have been active at the Calhoun Players and/or the Performing Arts Youth Theater either on stage or behind the scenes, and who have made a lasting contribution in supporting and promoting local arts. Through this outlet, they have entertained many and have been offered a freedom of expression that has, hopefully, transpired from the stage into their personal lives.

The Marian Springs Memorial Scholarship was endowed by the Calhoun Players in 1987 as a memorial to Marian Springs, the late daughter of Bill and Mary Jo Springs. Because of Marian, two estranged couples met, which eventually brought to fruition a dream of a local theater group in Calhoun County, which is now in its 42nd season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honored for hard work

Honored for hard work

Holly Hill-Roberts High School's Class of 1982 celebrated its 40th reunion recently by bestowing scholarships to a few Lake Marion High School…

EHS cadets earn top honors

EHS cadets earn top honors

Edisto High School Air Force Junior ROTC unit SC-20021 held an awards ceremony at the school May 18. Over 500 ribbons and medals were presente…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News