Local pharmacy student helps build Habitat home

Rachel Blocker of Orangeburg didn't practice using a mortar and pestle to compound medicine. In her first week as a student at Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy in Clinton, Blocker didn't practice formulating treatment plans for patients either.

Instead, she learned how to cut lumber with a circular saw.

It was Service Day for the PC School of Pharmacy. Blocker was one of several first-year students to volunteer to build a house for those in need.

"I enjoyed every minute of volunteering with Habitat for Humanity," Blocker said. "It was a great feeling knowing that I was building a home for a family in need."

Blocker helped build a deck on the house on Augusta Street in Laurens. The volunteer effort was the first time she'd ever used a power tool.

But Service Day wasn't designed to give students practice using tools that can slice through 2x4's. The purpose of Service Day is to acclimate new students to the PC School of Pharmacy's focus on serving others.

"The motto of the school is one of the reasons I chose PC," Blocker said. "Serving the community is very important to me.

"I take pride in lending a helping hand to anyone in need as well as my community."