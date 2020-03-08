Lake Marion senior chosen for All-State Chorus

Lake Marion High School senior Emanuel Herrera has been selected for the 2020 South Carolina All-State Chorus.
Herrera was chosen based on his audition last semester. During the audition, he performed a composition with a quintet and sight-read a short melodic composition. More than 1,500 students auditioned, and 325 were selected. This choir is considered to be the “cream of the crop” in South Carolina high school choirs
Herrera will travel to Winthrop University in Rock Hill this month to perform with students from other choral programs in South Carolina for the S.C. All-State Weekend.
Speaking of his experience, Herrera said, “The vocal teacher/coach at Lake Marion High School always pushed me to be the best vocalist that I can be. So she introduced me to a program called ‘All-State Chorus.’ I was confused about what the program was. However, she told me that the program is filled with plenty of positive experiences, especially singing with other choir members from South Carolina high school choral programs.
“I was in awe when she told me this, so I pushed to be in the program. I tried every time we practiced in the chorus room with some vocalizing and music literacy. My vocal teacher also told us that ear training is a prime factor in sight reading,” he said.
“As time passed, it was time to audition for the program. After all of the training and practice, I was not nervous at all. I went into the auditions with no problem -- my head and chest were held high, and my brain was as confident as a lion’s roar. I finally finished the audition and boy, was I not surprised. I was very confident and proud of myself when my vocal teacher asked me how I did.
“The results were going to be posted the same night as auditions. I can remember I was at work, and my teacher texted me that I made the program. I was shouting with joy and excitement. After making the program, I can remember that there was no need to stop learning music.
“The program sent the repertoire and an itinerary on the days that the event will take place. So I had to learn new music in order to sing the music pieces with my honored fellow singers.
“From all of this, my vocal teacher -- Mrs. Sheneice D. Smith -- is one of the most influential people I know, and she truly changed my life.”