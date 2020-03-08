Lake Marion senior chosen for All-State Chorus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“As time passed, it was time to audition for the program. After all of the training and practice, I was not nervous at all. I went into the auditions with no problem -- my head and chest were held high, and my brain was as confident as a lion’s roar. I finally finished the audition and boy, was I not surprised. I was very confident and proud of myself when my vocal teacher asked me how I did.

“The results were going to be posted the same night as auditions. I can remember I was at work, and my teacher texted me that I made the program. I was shouting with joy and excitement. After making the program, I can remember that there was no need to stop learning music.

“The program sent the repertoire and an itinerary on the days that the event will take place. So I had to learn new music in order to sing the music pieces with my honored fellow singers.

“From all of this, my vocal teacher -- Mrs. Sheneice D. Smith -- is one of the most influential people I know, and she truly changed my life.”

