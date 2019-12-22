The Orangeburg Junior Cotillion held its Fall Dance, Nov. 9, at The Orangeburg Country Club. The girls were received by Mrs. Alec Boyd McLeod III, president; Mrs. John Porth, secretary, and Ms. Melissa Kizer, treasurer.
The purpose of the Junior Cotillion is to encourage manners and proper etiquette in social settings and to demonstrate social responsibility. Its members are mothers of high school juniors and seniors who reside in Orangeburg and Calhoun County or whose daughters attend an area high school. Members and daughters are encouraged to practice kindness, respect and honesty and to respond to deadlines and required RSVPs in a timely manner. The organization’s commitment to social responsibility is demonstrated through its yearlong service project working with "Into the Mouths of Babes," and "The Filling Station."
You have free articles remaining.
Junior members presented and their escorts were: Miss Sidney Margaret Adicks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Edwards Adicks, escorted by Zachary Ryan Felkel; Miss Logan Elizabeth Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scottie Eugene Anderson, escorted by Dylan Michael Wilson; Miss Cailey Morgan Crosby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Ottler Crosby III, escorted by Harris Benjamin Davis III; Miss Taylor Grace Fogle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Michael Fogle, escorted by Dalton Colby Thomas; Miss Rebekah Lawrence Haigler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lawrence Haigler, escorted by James Evan Inabinet; Miss Joanna Catherine Hinds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erik Christopher Hinds, escorted by Daniel Tanner Garrick; Miss Haley Grace Kovach, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allan Kovach, escorted by Austin Kyle Jackson; Miss Emily Nicole Kruger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Kruger, escorted by Landon Alexander Toole; Miss Charlotte Marie Laird, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Drew Robert Laird, escorted by William Alexander Tolbert; Miss Gabrielle Marigold McCoskey, daughter of Mr. Timothy McCoskey and Mrs. Jennifer Chatto-McCoskey, escorted by Noland Ray Boney; Miss Reagan Lynne Merritt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Kevin Jackson and Mr. Jeffery Scott Merritt, escorted by William Harrison Shaw; Miss Abigail Madison Mims, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Edwards Mims, escorted by Stephen Brison Ardis; Miss Evelynn Lou Myers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gerald Myers, escorted by John Michael Flintom; Miss Margaret Ann Riley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wayne Riley, escorted by Stephen Eason Tyson V; Miss Skylar Deanna Mae Roe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Alan Roe, escorted by Zander Allen Elliott; Miss Katelyn Moore Sinnott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kirk Davis and the late Bucky Sinnott, escorted by Jonathan Walker Judy; Miss Olivia Belle Strickland, daughter of Mr. Paul Richard Strickland and Mrs. Vicky Lee, escorted by James Thomas Robertson III; Miss Abigail Lee Thackston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Phillips Thackston III, escorted by Harry McCullough Mims IV; Miss Mary Kissam Thornton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hampton Thornton, escorted by Noble Alan Brailsford Moore; Miss Madison Lynn Weeks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Brad Weeks, escorted by Mr. James Marion Heirs IV; Miss Catherine Elizabeth Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bragg Martin Williams, escorted by Matthew Wayne Zeigler.
Senior members in attendance were: Cierra Faye Banks, Faith Bookhart, Ashley Taylor Boozer, Ashlyn Taylor Buff, Madison Reese Childers, Kathryn Ann Connelley, GeorgiaAnne Craig, Emilee-Clare Anne Fanning, Mary Fate Farnum, Erica Fogle, Davin Cassidy Johnson, Kaylee Kizer, Bailey Elizabeth Livingston, Avery Livingston, Margaret Anne McLeod, Anna Jeannette Porth, Lindsay Carolyn Salley, Emma Elease Sauls, Ashley Smith and Johanna Phillips Wolfe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.