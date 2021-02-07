JSL presents awards to area students

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg presented the Distinguished Youth Awards on February 2, 2021.

Students from area high schools were nominated by their school guidance counselors or principals based on their outstanding accomplishments, scholarships, and service to their school and community.

The students selected demonstrate outstanding achievement in academics, exemplify compassion for others, and show leadership qualities. Each student has met and surpassed all of these, and has clearly demonstrated the outstanding qualities we look for in our student recipients of this award.

The following students were selected: Miss Madison Weeks of Orangeburg Preparatory School, Miss Rebekah Haigler of Calhoun Academy, Mr. Jorell Morgan Banks of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, Mr. Malachi Antonio Waymer, III of Orangeburg Christian Academy, Miss Olivia Banks of Branchville High School, Mr. Literyian Tanell Tyler of North High School, Miss Sydney Rentz of Andrew Jackson Academy, Mr. Jonathan Kevin Barnes, Jr. of Andrew Jackson Academy, Miss Savannah Lee of Andrew Jackson Academy, and Miss Ashley M. Ulmer of Orangeburg High School for Health Professions.

