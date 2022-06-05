Honored for hard work

Holly Hill-Roberts High School's Class of 1982 celebrated its 40th reunion recently by bestowing scholarships to a few Lake Marion High School students during a recent banquet.
Recipients were Darius Wright, who will be attending Claflin University, and Aniya Scott-Ellis, who will be attending Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
The scholarships were established to honor the 40th class reunion. Sandra Moore and Sandra West-Williams presented the scholarships at the awards program held at Lake Marion High School.