 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Honored for hard work

  • 0
Lake Marion High School students

Recipients of Holly Hill-Roberts' Class of 1982 scholarships were Darius Wright, pictured, and Aniya Scott-Ellis, not pictured. Sandra Moore and Sandra West-Williams presented the scholarships at the awards program held at Lake Marion High School.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Holly Hill-Roberts High School's Class of 1982 celebrated its 40th reunion recently by bestowing scholarships to a few Lake Marion High School students during a recent banquet.

Recipients were Darius Wright, who will be attending Claflin University, and Aniya Scott-Ellis, who will be attending Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

The scholarships were established to honor the 40th class reunion. Sandra Moore and Sandra West-Williams presented the scholarships at the awards program held at Lake Marion High School.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EHS cadets earn top honors

EHS cadets earn top honors

Edisto High School Air Force Junior ROTC unit SC-20021 held an awards ceremony at the school May 18. Over 500 ribbons and medals were presente…

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want happy hour to last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News