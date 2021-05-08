Helen Sheffield Federated Girls Club presents debutantes

● Setene Andravia Green is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andre (Octavia) Green. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Setene was presented by her parents.

● A’Laveia Disha Haigler-Shuler is the daughter of Ms. Roshunda Shuler and Mr. Avery Haigler. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. A’Laveia was presented by her aunt, Ms. Ernita Rumph, and her grandmother, Ms. Rosa Shuler.

● Joceline Fayona Irick is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry (Audrey) Irick. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions and an accelerated student at the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics. Joceline was presented by her parents.

● JaNya Monay Johnson is the daughter of Mr. Javan Johnson and Mrs. Denise J. Brown-Johnson. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. JaNya was presented by her parents.

● Kimberly Marie Johnson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay E. Johnson Jr. She is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Kimberly was presented by her parents.

● Imani Brianna Mack is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hercules (Cathi) Mack. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Imani was presented by her parents.