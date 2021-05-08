Helen Sheffield Federated Girls Club presents debutantes

The Helen Sheffield Federated Girls Club held its 46th annual cotillion virtually on April 17. The theme of the ball was “Unforgettable Treasures.”
The full ceremony can be viewed by searching “2021 Helen Sheffield Federated Girls Club Virtual Debutante Cotillion” on YouTube or by using the following link: https://youtu.be/MYC3jsDJuHc.
The following high school seniors were presented as debutantes:
● Jamie Alexis Beard is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James (Gwendolyn) Beard. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Jamie was presented by her parents.
● Imani Ashante’ Brown is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Luder (Teresa) Brown II. She is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Imani was presented by her parents.
● Maliyah Ashanti Cokley is the daughter of Mrs. Tarsha Cokley and Mr. Michael Cokley. She is a student at Calhoun County High School. Maliyah was presented by her parents.
● Kennedy Ambrise Corley is the daughter of Ms. Stephanie D. Corley and Mr. Torey Dukes. She is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Kennedy was presented by her parents.
● LaTia Shadae’ Felder is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray (Cynthia) Felder. She is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. LaTia was presented by her parents.
● Setene Andravia Green is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andre (Octavia) Green. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Setene was presented by her parents.
● A’Laveia Disha Haigler-Shuler is the daughter of Ms. Roshunda Shuler and Mr. Avery Haigler. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. A’Laveia was presented by her aunt, Ms. Ernita Rumph, and her grandmother, Ms. Rosa Shuler.
● Joceline Fayona Irick is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry (Audrey) Irick. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions and an accelerated student at the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics. Joceline was presented by her parents.
● JaNya Monay Johnson is the daughter of Mr. Javan Johnson and Mrs. Denise J. Brown-Johnson. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. JaNya was presented by her parents.
● Kimberly Marie Johnson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay E. Johnson Jr. She is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Kimberly was presented by her parents.
● Imani Brianna Mack is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hercules (Cathi) Mack. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Imani was presented by her parents.
● Saniya Imani Mack is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert (Linda) Mack. She is a student at Edisto High School. Saniya was presented by her parents.
● Dameisha Latique McFadden is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Derrick (Shakeia) Hampton. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Dameisha was presented by her parents.
● Jahntia Leigh Murdaugh is the daughter of Dr. Johnny and Mrs. Christia Murdaugh. She is a student at Calhoun County High School. Jahntia was presented by her parents.
● Fer’Shanti NyAsia Sanders-Greene is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ferlenski and Hendrella Greene. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Fer’Shanti was presented by her parents.
● Mykah Emani Sanders is the daughter of Ms. Myra Murph Sanders and Mr. Richard J. Sanders. She is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Mykah was presented by her mother and her uncle, Mr. Horace C. Murph.
● Daisha Lamia Scott is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Damon (Patricia) Scott. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Daisha was presented by her parents.
● Abrianah Amariah Gabrielle Shuler is the daughter of Ms. Tara Mack and Mr. Calvin Shuler. She is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Abrianah was presented by her mother and her uncle, Mr. Terrian Glover.
● Meeia KeAirra Smalls is the daughter of Ms. Andreal L. Robinson and Mr. Kevin B. Smalls. She is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Meeia was presented by her parents.
● Brianna Danielle Stafford is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul (Dana) Platt and Mr. and Mrs. Mark (Khaleedah) Stafford. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Brianna was presented by her stepfather, Mr. Paul Platt, and her mother, Mrs. Dana Platt.
● Ashlei Ma’Krystin-Louise Ulmer is the daughter of Ms. T. Dionne Ulmer and the late Mr. Azor Cloud. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Ashlei was presented by her mother.
● Khari Nire Welfare is the daughter of Ms. Erin Sarjeant and Mr. Benjamin Welfare Jr. She is a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Khari was presented by her parents.
● Jessica Michelle Whetstone is the daughter of Mr. James Whetstone III and Ms. Colleen Whetstone. She is a student at the High School for Health Professions. Jessica was presented by her parents.