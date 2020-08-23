Haupt to judge S.C. High School Writing Contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAUFORT — Open to all Palmetto State high school juniors and seniors, the annual South Carolina High School Writing Contest was created in 2013 by Steven Lynn, dean of the South Carolina Honors College at USC; writer and editor Aïda Rogers; best-selling writer Pat Conroy (the competition’s original judge); and Jonathan Haupt, then director of the University of South Carolina Press and now executive director of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center.

It is fitting then that Haupt was invited to return to the project to serve as the competition’s judge this year. In addition to Conroy, previous judges have included Walter Edgar, Nikky Finney, Pam Durban, Mary Alice Monroe, and Marjory Wentworth.

“It was my tremendous privilege to have helped Steve Lynn and Aida Rogers shepherd this important contest through its early years, and I’m beyond honored to be invited back to judge the 2020 competition,” Haupt said. “Opportunities like these can begin to give shape to the arc of a writing life for burgeoning storytellers. And this contest has always done such a masterful job of letting us know what’s on the minds and in the hearts of our young writers as they survey the present and look toward the future. It’s all the more important now that we recognize and listen to their voices.”