GSSM to host Preview Day

HARTSVILLE -- The Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics (GSSM) is hosting the last Preview Day of the season for prospective high school sophomores and their families on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 401 Railroad Ave., Hartsville. Preview Day will provide prospective students and parents with a chance to meet faculty, staff, and current students, as well as take part in a series of informational panels, participate in student-guided campus tours, and learn more about life at GSSM. There will be a free GSSM T-shirt given to all students that attend.

To attend, students should register online at www.scgssm.org/previewday. Spaces are limited.

GSSM is a two-year, public, residential high school specializing in the advanced study of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Beyond its distinctive curriculum, GSSM offers unique learning opportunities, including the nationally recognized Research and Inquiry Program and January Interim. These innovative programs provide mentored graduate-level internships, international travel experiences, and options to explore non-traditional courses.

GSSM residential applicants should be current South Carolina residents, current high school sophomores, have at least 10.5 high school credits before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, including Geometry, Algebra I and II, English I and II, a social studies course, and a lab science course. The residential priority application deadline is Feb. 15, 2022.

In addition to GSSM’s residential program, the school accepts applications to its online diploma program, STEM Foundations. STEM Foundations combines the excellence of a GSSM education with the convenience of learning from home. Created for rising juniors in South Carolina, STEM Foundations is an online school with a high-level STEM-focused curriculum. Courses meet synchronously and are taught online using Zoom to utilize a cohort model. Students have online access to teachers’ office hours, academic advising, tutoring, college counseling and student support services.

