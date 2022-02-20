GSSM to hold open house event March 5

HARTSVILLE – The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) will host its fifth annual interactive INSIDE GSSM day on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the School’s Hartsville campus. People from all parts of the state are welcome to attend and interact with the GSSM community and explore the campus while participating in a variety of interactive demonstrations and learning experiences.

INSIDE GSSM was created to showcase the remarkable facets and diversity of the GSSM learning community and provide younger students and their families with the opportunity to experience GSSM.

“INSIDE GSSM is one of my favorite days on campus. It brings together a diverse group of eager learners to see what we do at GSSM. At any age from 3 to even 81, there is something to learn and get excited about,” said GSSM President Danny Dorsel. “INSIDE GSSM is an excellent way for someone to discover new things and maybe decide to explore more of what GSSM has to offer through our Educational Outreach opportunities and possibly even our residential or virtual high school programs.”

Geared toward elementary and middle school students, INSIDE GSSM gives students a chance to dive into more than 40 interactive experiences led by GSSM instructors, students, and staff. Those attending will also be treated to musical performances and battle bot demonstrations in the GSSM gymnasium, as well as many interactive exhibits that showcase life at GSSM and the GSSM learning experience.

“GSSM is a school and community that cultivates joy in learning and offers transformational educational experiences. This joy in learning flows through GSSM’s hall, classrooms, and meeting spaces every day. INSIDE GSSM is a day where our faculty, staff, and students join together to share their joy in learning with local area families and families from across SC,” said Randy La Cross, Senior Vice President for Outreach & Virtual at GSSM. "It is an opportunity for families to experience GSSM in a fun and interactive way by participating in various activities. INSIDE GSSM will be a day of imagination, inspiration, and innovation for all who attend!"

For more information, please visit www.scgssm.org/inside.

