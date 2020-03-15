GSSM students win state chess tourney

HARTSVILLE – Seven students from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) won the state championship at the South Carolina Chess Association’s State Scholastic Chess Tournament in Greenville on February 29, 2020.

One hundred eighty-nine young future Masters and their families came together at University in Greenville to hunt Kings, double Rooks, promote many pawns, and to generally get their passant en.

The field of 36 high-school players contested the five-round tournament. GSSM’s winning score of 12.0 surpassed longtime rival D. W. Daniel High School, who finished second with 11.5.

This year’s chess team consisted of Katherine Brennan of Charleston county, Anavami Isa of Orangeburg county, Anish Kanthamneni of York county, Connor Miles of Kershaw county, Breckin Muzzy of Dorchester county, Patricio Ortiz of Greenville county, and Theo Pedapelu of Orangeburg county.

The winning score was based on the top four combined scores of the GSSM Chess Team.

“I am proud of our students for both their skill and their good sportsmanship, whatever the outcome,” said Dr. Clyde Smith, GSSM retired physics instructor and advisor of the Chess Team. “Daniel High has been a state chess power for many years now.”