GSSM students take first at FBLA state conference

HARTSVILLE — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) participated in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Conference on March 13-15 in Charleston, South Carolina. During this conference, four GSSM students took home first place honors in two competitions.
GSSM juniors Ananya Hota of York county, Shamitha Nandi of Sumter county, and senior Dhruvi Patel of Orangeburg county won first place in the Broadcast Journalism competition. GSSM FBLA President, senior Rita Alan of Sumter county, earned first place honors in the Business Ethics competition.
During this conference, FBLA state officers were also elected for next year. GSSM is pleased to announce that Shamitha Nandi will serve as State Parliamentarian for FBLA in the 2020-2021 school year.
"These students exemplify the qualities of leadership, dedication, and work ethic that Governor's School students possess,” said Kenetta Dash, GSSM College Counselor and FBLA Advisor. “Their high level of participation at the local, district, and state levels are inspiring."
South Carolina Future Business Leaders of America is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association comprised of more than 2,000 students preparing for careers in business and business-related fields within the state of South Carolina. This state chapter received its charter from Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. on February 20, 1949, becoming the 5th state chapter. Since that time, this organization has grown both actively and numerically while continuing to serve its primary function, producing quality business leaders.
FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. Future Business Leaders of America for high school students, has over 196,950 members and more than 5,200 chapters.