GSSM students take first at FBLA state conference

HARTSVILLE — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) participated in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Conference on March 13-15 in Charleston, South Carolina. During this conference, four GSSM students took home first place honors in two competitions.

GSSM juniors Ananya Hota of York county, Shamitha Nandi of Sumter county, and senior Dhruvi Patel of Orangeburg county won first place in the Broadcast Journalism competition. GSSM FBLA President, senior Rita Alan of Sumter county, earned first place honors in the Business Ethics competition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this conference, FBLA state officers were also elected for next year. GSSM is pleased to announce that Shamitha Nandi will serve as State Parliamentarian for FBLA in the 2020-2021 school year.

"These students exemplify the qualities of leadership, dedication, and work ethic that Governor's School students possess,” said Kenetta Dash, GSSM College Counselor and FBLA Advisor. “Their high level of participation at the local, district, and state levels are inspiring."