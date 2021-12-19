GSSM students earn full scholarships

HARTSVILLE -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics (GSSM) is pleased to announce that four GSSM students were awarded full, four-year, scholarships by QuestBridge National College Match.

Guadalupe Frias of Orangeburg County received the scholarship to attend Rice University in Houston, Texas.

Will Walker of Florence County will attend Yale University located in New Haven, Connecticut.

Ailani Fraser of Richland County will attend Wellesley College located in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Firdavs Nasriddinov of Horry County will attend Cal Tech located in Pasadena, California.

“We are extremely proud of our Questbridge match students who were among 16,500 applicants and 6,312 students selected as finalists,” said Dr. Jenifer Blair, GSSM College Director. “They stood out for their outstanding academic achievement among many highly qualified applicants. We know they will make positive contributions at the institutions they plan to attend in fall 2022.”

QuestBridge Match Scholarships are highly competitive and cover the total cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.

This year’s recipients have displayed the leadership, determination, and dedication to personal achievement that are hallmarks of GSSM students. We look forward to following these students as they pursue their academic and professional goals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0