GSSM now accepting applications for its summer camps

HARTSVILLE – The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is now accepting applications for its summer camps: Summer STEM, CREATEng, GoSciTech, and iTEAMS Xtreme. Online applications are available at www.scgssm.org/summer. Campers will be accepted on a rolling basis until May 15, 2021 or until full. Courses fill quickly. Learn more and apply online at www.scgssm.org/summer.
Summer STEM
(Open to rising 6th-10th graders)
Summer STEM is GSSM’s premier virtual camp for rising 6th-10th graders. For one week, campers will learn by experience with a hands-on project. Students will interact with their peers and professor twice a day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon. Students spend time offline working through their projects, while teachers are available for help sessions throughout the day. Materials needed for projects will be sent to students in a care package before camp. A wide variety of courses are offered during Summer STEM, including but are not limited to, Anatomy, Marine Biology, Chemistry at Home, Programming, Destination SPACE, and STEM’s Greatest Hits!
The cost to attend this summer camp is $150. A limited amount of need-based financial aid is available to residents of South Carolina. To apply, complete the financial aid section of the application before April 15, 2021. Need-based assistance is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Summer STEM dates
• Week 1: June 21-25
• Week 2: June 28 - July 2
• Week 3: July 12-16
• Week 4: July 19 - 23
CREATEng
(Open to rising 7th, 8th and 9th graders in South Carolina)
CREATEng is GSSM’s one-of-a-kind engineering and design thinking day camp for rising 7th, 8th and 9th graders. In CREATEng, students take on the role of NASA engineers charged with developing a sustainable colony on Mars. Working through project-based, hands-on team challenges, students learn what engineering is and what engineers do. With a focus on civil, biomedical, and aerospace engineering students work through a series of mini challenges from building windproof structures to protecting human life from the harsh environment of outer space. CREATEng students will interact with guest speakers who are engineers and go on a virtual field trip to a local company to see engineering in action.
Due to the generous support and sponsorships from businesses, individuals, and foundations, students who are accepted and enrolled in the program will receive a full scholarship ($225 value) that covers the camp fee.
CREATEng dates and locations
• Darlington: July 12-15, GSSM
• Georgetown: July 19-22, Georgetown Middle School
GoSciTech
Open to rising 8th, 9th and 10th graders.
GoSciTech provides unmatched opportunities to explore the endless possibilities of science and technology in an interactive, residential environment. For one week, rising 8th, 9th, and 10th graders live on GSSM’s campus and experience an entire camp devoted to their favorite subject. All camps are led by college, university, and GSSM professors, along with other professionals in their respective fields. A wide variety of courses are offered during the four weeks of GoSciTech such as Pre-Med, Science and the Law, Beginning Video Game Development, Graphic Design, and Astrophysics, along with many more.
Tuition for each camp week costs between $830 and $930 depending on the class. Students can attend one week or choose to attend up to four weeks. Need-based financial aid is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply for financial aid, complete the financial aid section of the application before April 15.
GoSciTech dates
• Week 1: June 20-25
• Week 2: June 27 - July 2
• Week 3: July 11-16
• Week 4: July 18 – 23
iTEAMS Xtreme
Open to rising 6th, 7th & 8th graders in South Carolina.
iTEAMS Xtreme is GSSM’s distinguished technology day camp for rising 6th, 7th, and 8th graders. Students choose one of two tracks. In Arduino & Robotics, students will explore the world of computational thinking and microcontrollers using Arduino technology and robotics. They will learn how to program their very own micro-controlled robot and pit it against other students' robots in camp-wide competitions such as Maze Runner and Robot Wars. In Game Design, students will be immersed in the world of game design as they create and play 2D and 3D multiplatform games in camp-wide competitions.
Due to the generous support and sponsorships from businesses, individuals, and foundations, students who are accepted and enrolled in the program will receive a full scholarship ($200 value) that covers the camp fee.
iTEAMS dates and locations
• Charleston: June 21-24, Palmetto Scholars Academy
• Darlington: June 21-24, GSSM
• Georgetown: July 12-15, Georgetown Middle School
• Orangeburg: June 28- July 1, Orangeburg Wilkinson High School.