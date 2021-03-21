GSSM now accepting applications for its summer camps

HARTSVILLE – The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is now accepting applications for its summer camps: Summer STEM, CREATEng, GoSciTech, and iTEAMS Xtreme. Online applications are available at www.scgssm.org/summer . Campers will be accepted on a rolling basis until May 15, 2021 or until full. Courses fill quickly. Learn more and apply online at www.scgssm.org/summer .

Summer STEM

Summer STEM is GSSM’s premier virtual camp for rising 6th-10th graders. For one week, campers will learn by experience with a hands-on project. Students will interact with their peers and professor twice a day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon. Students spend time offline working through their projects, while teachers are available for help sessions throughout the day. Materials needed for projects will be sent to students in a care package before camp. A wide variety of courses are offered during Summer STEM, including but are not limited to, Anatomy, Marine Biology, Chemistry at Home, Programming, Destination SPACE, and STEM’s Greatest Hits!