GSSM accepting applications for its iTEAMS Xtreme

HARTSVILLE – The South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is now accepting applications for its newest summer camp program, iTEAMS Xtreme: Next Generation. Online applications are available at scgssm.org/iteams.
iTEAMS Xtreme: Next Generation is GSSM's computer science and technology day camp for rising 6th – 8th graders across the Palmetto State. Next Generation pushes students with an advanced curriculum and a focus centered on robotics and Arduino technology or Game Design. During iTEAMS, students have the opportunity to sharpen their technology skills through one of two tracks. In Arduino & Robotics, students will explore the world of computational thinking and microcontrollers using Arduino technology and robotics. They will learn how to program their very own micro-controlled robot and pit it against other students' robots in camp-wide competitions such as Maze Runner and Robot Wars. In Game Design, students will be immersed in the world of game design as they create and play 2D and 3D multiplatform games in camp-wide competitions.
iTEAMS Xtreme: Next Generation will be held at the following locations:
• Charleston: July 20-23, Palmetto Scholars Academy
• Darlington: July 20-23, GSSM
• Florence 3 (Lake City): June 15-18, J Paul Truluck Magnet School for Creative Arts & Science
• Georgetown: July 13-16, Georgetown Middle School
• Greenville: June 15-18, Sterling School at Charles Townes Center
• Horry: June 22-25, Conway High School
• Jasper: June 29-July 2, Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School
• Lancaster: July 20-23, Indian Land Middle School
• Orangeburg: June 29-July 2, Carver-Edisto Middle School
• Williamsburg: June 15-18, Kingstree Middle School
• York 3 (Rock Hill): June 22-25, South Pointe High School
Each camp serves 60 students and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. There is an early bird registration fee of $180 per camper if paid with a submitted application before April 15, 2020. Following that, the cost increases to $200 per camper. Need-based financial aid is available. Due to the generosity of our donors, full scholarships are offered to campers in Florence 3 (Lake City), Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties.
The application deadline for all of GSSM’s summer programs is May 15, 2020.