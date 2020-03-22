GSSM accepting applications for its iTEAMS Xtreme

iTEAMS Xtreme: Next Generation is GSSM's computer science and technology day camp for rising 6th – 8th graders across the Palmetto State. Next Generation pushes students with an advanced curriculum and a focus centered on robotics and Arduino technology or Game Design. During iTEAMS, students have the opportunity to sharpen their technology skills through one of two tracks. In Arduino & Robotics, students will explore the world of computational thinking and microcontrollers using Arduino technology and robotics. They will learn how to program their very own micro-controlled robot and pit it against other students' robots in camp-wide competitions such as Maze Runner and Robot Wars. In Game Design, students will be immersed in the world of game design as they create and play 2D and 3D multiplatform games in camp-wide competitions.