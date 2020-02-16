Girl Flight interest meeting Feb. 22

Girl Flight Inc. is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that was founded in 2014 with the goal to inspire and mentor young women as they grow from girls to women in Holly Hill and surrounding communities. Girl Flight Inc. is open to all girls between the ages of 5-24 regardless of race, religion or social economic background. Girl Flight will be entering into its fifth year of mentoring and service and is looking for committed and determined girls, young women and parents to join our Girl Flight Family.

Founder and Executive Director Crystal Jones-Thompson, a native of Cross, established Girl Flight Inc. because there are not any youth centers or youth organizations in the community that girls can turn to for support. She decided that the best way to solve this problem is to establish an organization that's designed to support, develop and transform the young girls in the community into confident, ambitious, respectful, authentic young women. For the last five years, “Soar Saturday” mentoring sessions have provided girls with caring mentors from a diverse variety of professionals who are committed to teaching girls critical life and communication skills. Every fourth Saturday, they expose girls to a variety of things via hands-on activities focused on setting goals, etiquette, effective communication, health and wellness, self-defense and much more -- all in a safe and welcoming environment with women who are interested in the girls’ futures.