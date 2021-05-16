Gardening for kids: SCSU 1890, OCSD partner for gardening initiative for students

Evidence of the positive effects of gardening on human well-being is stacking up as more researchers are looking into the ways that gardening benefits our social, emotional, and physical wellness. A new research grant funded by the SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, in partnership with the university’s counselor education program, will attempt to prove the benefits of gardening through a program designed for elementary school students. The program will be implemented at Mellichamp Elementary School in the Orangeburg County School District.

The research project intends to investigate horticultural therapy, the practice of connecting people to plants, gardens and nature in ways that improve quality of life. When gardening is used as a therapeutic modality, it focuses on increasing and enhancing personal goals such as self-esteem, resilience, and wellness.

A garden is a dynamic environment in which students can observe, discover, experiment, and learn.

“Gardening is meaningful work, and by teaching the students the skill of growing things, we are giving them the tools they need to feel empowered and self-reliant,” said Dr. Antoinette C. Hollis, lead researcher and Assistant Professor in the Counselor Education Program in the Department of Human Services.