Gardening for kids: SCSU 1890, OCSD partner for gardening initiative for students

Evidence of the positive effects of gardening on human well-being is stacking up as more researchers are looking into the ways that gardening benefits our social, emotional, and physical wellness. A new research grant funded by the SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, in partnership with the university’s counselor education program, will attempt to prove the benefits of gardening through a program designed for elementary school students. The program will be implemented at Mellichamp Elementary School in the Orangeburg County School District.
The research project intends to investigate horticultural therapy, the practice of connecting people to plants, gardens and nature in ways that improve quality of life. When gardening is used as a therapeutic modality, it focuses on increasing and enhancing personal goals such as self-esteem, resilience, and wellness.
A garden is a dynamic environment in which students can observe, discover, experiment, and learn.
“Gardening is meaningful work, and by teaching the students the skill of growing things, we are giving them the tools they need to feel empowered and self-reliant,” said Dr. Antoinette C. Hollis, lead researcher and Assistant Professor in the Counselor Education Program in the Department of Human Services.
Twenty fourth graders have been chosen to participate, and the program will follow them into fifth grade. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the program is currently held virtually. Students will visit a virtual garden to observe the process of planting, growing, and harvesting vegetables and flowers. To help make the experience more realistic, students will receive boxes filled with supplies including pots, soil and seeds; magnifying glasses and other garden science supplies as well as books on gardening and birds.
The program’s curriculum also includes weekly hands-on activities, presentations from farming mentors, and a virtual field trip to a local farm.
The project is consistent with the mission of SC State, an 1890 land-grant institution, which is committed to improving the quality of rural life in South Carolina and raising the standard of living for families and communities, alike.
“Creating positive youth development is a major demand in our society and particularly in rural or underserved areas where there is a lack of resources and communal engagement. By working to address the social and emotional needs of students in a rural community through horticultural therapy, this project clearly aligns with 1890 Research’s focus on community, leadership, and economic development,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of 1890 Programs.
With the added benefits of improving self-esteem, wellness and resilience, Orangeburg County School District officials believe the research project will have a positive impact on the community.
“Although our scholars live in a rural community, few of them are given the opportunity to manage and observe plants growing. This therapy grant will connect horticulture to growth and expansion of our students’ own lives. This partnership provides us the opportunity to bring to full fruition the value of strong self-esteem and wellness, and allows us to teach our community’s children a living example of surviving difficult circumstances in life,” said Dr. Elrica Glover, principal of Mellichamp Elementary.
“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work in partnership with SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program to increase student wellness, wellbeing, and self-esteem through this innovative horticulture mentorship approach to positive youth development,” said Dr. Shawn Foster, Orangeburg County School District superintendent.
SC State 1890 awarded the $500,000 grant for a three-year period. Hollis will collaborate with Beth Bruno, a therapeutic horticultural therapist. Mark Nettles, SC State 1890 sustainable agriculture and natural resources agent; Janet Meyers, master gardener, and local farmers, George Ulmer and Henry Houser, will provide technical agricultural assistance. Deloris Smith, school counselor at Mellichamp Elementary School, will provide guidance support. SC State students, Maiya Godwin, counselor education program graduate research assistant, and Breanna Calhoun, biology undergraduate research assistant, will also provide support, while gaining invaluable experience which will better prepare them to work with at-risk youth.
For more information on the horticulture therapy study, contact Dr. Antoinette C. Hollis at ahollis4@scsu.edu. Information on SC State University 1890 Research & Extension is available at scsu.edu/1890.aspx.