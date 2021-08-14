Freedom School hosts youth camp

In April, the founder of Why Not Young Lives, David Williams, declared that the premiere summer youth experience coming to Orangeburg “Isn’t a me thing, this is a we thing”. In response, the Orangeburg community rallied around the New City Freedom School to make it an unforgettable summer camp for youth.
Freedom School is a nationally recognized program sponsored by the Children’s Defense Fund, a national child advocacy organization.
“I have been involved in Freedom School since I was five years old. So I’m excited about bringing some of the same experiences that helped mold me to the children of Orangeburg,” Williams said.
The effort began with a small grant awarded by Beaufort County Black Chamber of Congress that provided seed money for the camp. Months later the New City Freedom School was underway. The camp provided 30 third, fourth and fifth graders, known as scholars, with academic enrichment activities and free snacks and lunches for six weeks starting on June 21 and culminating on July 30.
Each morning the scholars began the day with a welcome ceremony that included singing, dancing and chants known as Harambee, a Swahili word meaning “all pull together”. Harambee is a celebration of togetherness and a commitment to working together as a community throughout the day. The scholars’ enthusiasm about working together spilled into the Orangeburg community as several local entities joined in this effort with various notable contributions.
New City Fellowship Church not only volunteered their facility at no cost, but they worked diligently before the camp began on two major construction projects that would provide more classroom space. Every Wednesday, members from New City prepared and served dinner for scholars and their parents as a part of weekly family night events.
J.P. Sibley, pastor of New City Fellowship Church, shared this sentiment during remarks during the camp’s closing ceremony.
“Freedom School is all about making a difference in our family, our community, in our school, in our city and our world. This experience has been really inspiring for New City and myself.”
Following the Harambee celebration, community members including several Orangeburg County School District educators participated in a story-telling session known as a Read Aloud. Because literacy is such a major component of the Freedom School model, a partnership formed between the Why Not Young Lives and the Orangeburg County Public Library was vital to the camp’s success. Every scholar who applied received a library card. The OCPL Bookmobile came to the site weekly, allowing scholars to check out books. OCPL also donated books to be distributed to scholars and parents during Family Night.
Following Harambee, scholars were dismissed to their classrooms where Freedom School staff known as servant leader interns (most of whom are certified teachers) taught daily lessons that focused on literacy, culture and life skills. In the afternoons, various enrichment activities including music, financial literacy and swimming lessons were provided by faculty and students from the South Carolina State University Departments of Music and Education led by Dr. Rosetta Dingle and Dr. George Hicks respectively, and Dexter Doyle of 1890 Research and Extension. At the close of each day, scholars were given a hot meal to take home. The meals were provided by the Samaritan House.
On July 21, children, staff and families of Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools across the country participated in a National Day of Social Action to raise awareness about social justice issues. The scholars of New City Freedom School chose to highlight issues like gun violence and cyberbullying.
2013 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduate and servant leader intern Shalonda Moss said, “A lot of the kids feel like because they are younger, they don’t have a voice or a say-so in this world. So we asked them how they felt about certain issues, which gave them a chance to express themselves.”
Moss spearheaded the Day of Action activity, a march themed “Kids Lives Matter.” Scholars, staff, parents and community members gathered at the Orangeburg County Courthouse and marched to the Orangeburg Square at the center of downtown, where the event culminated with a keynote address from Elder James L. Rowson Jr, pastor of Kingdom Life Ministries. New City Freedom School scholars were selected as winners of the CDF National Day of Action video competition. Their original song, “Kids Lives Matter,” was selected from hundreds of submissions from around the country.
On Thursday, July 26, New City Freedom School culminated the six-week camp with a finale celebration that featured skits and monologues that highlighted various historical figures, such as Ella Baker and Sacagawea, choreographed dances, and a Harambee celebration. Williams expressed his gratitude for his staff, parents, partners, and Orangeburg community in his remarks at the event.
“It takes a village!” he said.
Williams is looking to expand the camp next summer. For more information about how you can become involved, visit www. Whynotyounglives.com.