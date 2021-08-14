Freedom School hosts youth camp

New City Fellowship Church not only volunteered their facility at no cost, but they worked diligently before the camp began on two major construction projects that would provide more classroom space. Every Wednesday, members from New City prepared and served dinner for scholars and their parents as a part of weekly family night events.

J.P. Sibley, pastor of New City Fellowship Church, shared this sentiment during remarks during the camp’s closing ceremony.

“Freedom School is all about making a difference in our family, our community, in our school, in our city and our world. This experience has been really inspiring for New City and myself.”

Following the Harambee celebration, community members including several Orangeburg County School District educators participated in a story-telling session known as a Read Aloud. Because literacy is such a major component of the Freedom School model, a partnership formed between the Why Not Young Lives and the Orangeburg County Public Library was vital to the camp’s success. Every scholar who applied received a library card. The OCPL Bookmobile came to the site weekly, allowing scholars to check out books. OCPL also donated books to be distributed to scholars and parents during Family Night.