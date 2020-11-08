Fogle earns scholarships at Baldwin Wallace

BEREA, OH -- Rachel Fogle of Cameron, S.C., was among 680 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Fogle, a graduate of South Carolina Governor's School for Arts and Humanities majoring in keyboard performance and music history and literature, earned the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship and the Scott '90 and Julie Mawaka Scholarship.

Baldwin Wallace University has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends. Over 400 named scholarships provide more than $3.5 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from Baldwin Wallace. In addition, they carry on the donors' legacies through the lives of the students who receive their support. The scholarships vary in requirements, with many specifying financial need, a course of study, involvement on campus or a commitment to excellence in a particular field. Baldwin Wallace offers a wide range of financial support to its students - more than $51 million for the 2020-2021 academic year.