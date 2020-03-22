'Enchanting Moment in Time': Mentoring programs hold youth gala

Orangeburg native Kevin A. Rasberry was the keynote speaker. Rasberry spoke to audience members about decisions and consequences within life.

"You have to select the right group of people to be around and work hard to be whatever you want to be," he said.

A business educator and author, Rasberry has been a mentor for more than 24 years. He said the event was a success and that mentorship is indeed effective.

"It is imperative for some kids and important to all children. Friday evening was an absolute success," he said.

Raleigh Wright, 10, was named the Youth Entrepreneur of the Year. At the tender age of 9, Wright started Raleigh Pops LLC after telling her mother her vision. She saved her allowance for six months to purchase supplies to start her business while earning A's and B's.

With the success of the business, she has been featured at many events. Raleigh Pops LLC has catered parties and events, and Wright has been able to help and interact with her community by giving back. Last summer, she hosted a cupcake decorating class with the Boys and Girls Club.