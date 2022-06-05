EHS cadets earn top honors

Edisto High School Air Force Junior ROTC unit SC-20021 held an awards ceremony at the school May 18. Over 500 ribbons and medals were presented, including 20 from local area fraternal and service organizations.

Cadet Katlin Langston earned the trophy for the top academic average in AFJROTC. Cadet Frances Hutto was recognized for outstanding dress and appearance. The top drill and ceremony cadet was Cadet Joseph Randolph. The outstanding Flight Commander was Cadet Katlin Langston and outstanding Flight Sergeant was Cadet Aniyah Darby. The outstanding cadets overall by year group were Cadets Katlin Doyle, Amy Evans, Fernando Solano-Diaz, and Jose Sandoval. Cadets from Alpha and Echo flights took honors as the best flights each semester.

It was also announced that Edisto High AFJROTC earned the national distinguished unit award for 2022. This award is reserved for the best of all JROTC units nationwide. This is the 16th year Edisto High has earned this national award.

