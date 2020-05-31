Edisto AFJROTC holds virtual awards ceremony

Cadet Esmeralda Velasquez earned the trophy for the top academic average in AFJROTC. Cadet Dalton Sanders was recognized for outstanding dress and appearance. The top drill and ceremony cadet was Cadet Marvin Bonaparte. The outstanding Flight Commander was Cadet Mattie Zeigler and outstanding Flight Sergeant was Cadet Dalton Sanders. The outstanding cadets overall by year group were Cadets Je'Wan Goodwin, Cameron Coker, Brianna Strickland and Richard Harley. Cadets from Charlie and Delta flights took honors as the best flights each semester.