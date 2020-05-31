Edisto AFJROTC holds virtual awards ceremony

Edisto High School Air Force Junior ROTC unit SC-20021 held a virtual awards ceremony on Instagram Live Tuesday night, May 26, 2020 with Col. Walter Davis announcing the honorees for the year.
Over 500 ribbons and medals were presented, including 20 from local area fraternal and service organizations.
National fraternal and service organizations honorees
- Daughters of War of 1812 — Esmeralda Velasquez
- Tuskegee Airmen — Aniyah Darby, Amy Evans
- Masons Grand Lodge award — Richard Harley
- Hunley Award — Dalton Sanders
- Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War — Beth Perry
- AF Sergeants association — Tati'ana Archie
- Military Order of the Purple Heart — Brianna Strickland
- Scottish Rite — Katlin Langston
- Sons of the American Revolution — Tucker Canaday
- National Sojourners — Ethan Pritcher
- Veterans of Foreign Wars — Shadae Benjamin
- Military Officers Association of America — Marvin Bonaparte
- Military Order of World Wars — Tanner Edmonds
- Reserve Officers Association — Taniyah Kimbrough
- AMVETS - American Veterans Association — Dakota Martin
- Marine Corps League of SC LaQuanda Guinyard
- American Legion General Military Excellence award — T'Asia Gladden
- American Legion Scholastic Award — Je'Wan Goodwin
- Daedalian Award — Mattie Zeigler
- Air Force Association Award — Cameron Coker
Cadet Esmeralda Velasquez earned the trophy for the top academic average in AFJROTC. Cadet Dalton Sanders was recognized for outstanding dress and appearance. The top drill and ceremony cadet was Cadet Marvin Bonaparte. The outstanding Flight Commander was Cadet Mattie Zeigler and outstanding Flight Sergeant was Cadet Dalton Sanders. The outstanding cadets overall by year group were Cadets Je'Wan Goodwin, Cameron Coker, Brianna Strickland and Richard Harley. Cadets from Charlie and Delta flights took honors as the best flights each semester.
It was also announced earlier this month that Edisto High AFJROTC earned the national distinguished unit award with merit for 2020. This award is reserved for the best of all JROTC units nationwide. This is the 15th year Edisto High School has earned this national award.
