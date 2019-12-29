The Denmark-Olar Alumni Foundation held its annual award reception on Dec. 1, 2019 at the Train Depot in Denmark. This year’s Educational Award honoree was Ja’Nari Dyches, of Denmark, a 2019 honor graduate of Denmark-Olar High School. She is currently enrolled at Denmark Technical College, where she plans to earn an associate degree and become certified as a nurse’s aide.
In addition to becoming a nurse’s aide, she plans to continue her studies towards a four-year degree with the goal of becoming a nurse-midwife.
The speaker for this year’s reception was Yolanda Keith-Grigsby, vice president of the Denmark-Olar Alumni Foundation and a graduate of Denmark-Olar High School. Yolanda presently works as an elementary school teacher in the Orangeburg County School District and she has more than 30 years of teaching experience.
Keith-Grigsby's message was centered around the “Power of an Education.” Her message to Ja’Nari and others in attendance revealed that she has been communicating the importance of getting an education to her young students for many years.
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” Keith-Grigsby said, quoting the late Nelson Mandela. "An education can open doors to wonderful careers, prepare one for life experiences, polish your mind, broaden your horizons, strengthen your character and most of all, give one the self-confidence to achieve future goals and dreams.”
The Denmark-Olar Alumni Foundation is a membership organization. Memberships are open to all graduates of both Voorhees High School and Denmark-Olar High School. The goals of the foundation are to continue offering educational awards, encourage graduates from each individual high school class to partner with the foundation to sponsor educational awards and school programs, expand general memberships annually and continue its efforts in expanding relationships with community organizations to include businesses in both the public and private sectors that support education. Since 2014, the foundation has recognized seven educational award winners.
The foundation held its annual Scholarship Gala on Thursday, Dec. 26, on the campus of Voorhees College.
