Congressional art contest open to S.C. students

Congressman Joe Wilson is encouraging students from South Carolina’s Second District to enter the Congressional Art Competition.

“I am grateful to announce that my office is now accepting submissions for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition, Wilson says. "For the past 38 years, this competition has inspired and encouraged young artists, and I look forward to seeing this tradition continue.”

Each year, members of the U.S. House of Representatives participate in a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute.

This annual competition invites high school students in South Carolina’s Second District to submit original works of art for a chance to have the artwork displayed in the United States Capitol for one year. Artwork should represent this year’s theme, "The Palmetto State: Capturing the Spirit of South Carolina." Additionally, the winning artist will receive a trip to Washington, D.C., and a $3,000 scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design.

All submissions must be delivered to Congressman Wilson’s district offices in the Midlands or Aiken-Barnwell by close of business May 1, 2020.

For more information, visit the art competition information page on Wilson’s website, or call 803-939-0041.

