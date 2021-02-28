COLLEGE NEWS

UofSC Aiken
releases fall 2020
academic honors
AIKEN -- The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who made the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
To earn President's List status, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5.
President's List
Cope: Carol Dunlap
Neeses: Matthew Russell
Orangeburg: Delilah Daigle, Jared Robinson
Springfield: Catherine Garvin, Kaitlin Hutson
St. George: Shauna Behrick
Dean's List
Bamberg: Dianna Crosby
Branchville: Michael Bellamy
Cope: Sharon Dyches, Bethany Jameson
Denmark: Keith McBride, Kimberly Serrano
Ehrhardt: Patrick Copeland, Kaitlyn Rentz
Orangeburg: Samantha Amaker, Karlie Burnette, Jada Lee, Jamesia Moorer, Kylee Myers, Veronica Subhaw
Rowesville: Danielle McAlhany
Springfield: Megan Garvin, Samantha Pollack
St. George: Campbell Crook
St. Matthews: Reagan Lee
Swansea: Charlene Baker
Lander announces
freshman honors
for fall 2020
GREENWOOD -- Jasmine Goodwin of Santee is among the Lander University undergraduate students who have been named to the Freshman Honor Roll for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
The Freshman Honor Roll recognizes students who have earned less than 30 credit hours and have achieved a GPA of 3.00-3.49 during their first year of study at the University. Students receiving this honor are listed by county below.
Founded in 1872, Lander University is a four-year institution that is state-assisted, co-educational and serves approximately 3,500 students. The university offers more than 80 areas of study in the liberal arts and sciences, with professional programs in STEM, education, business and nursing. Graduate programs include the Master of Education in Teaching and Learning; Master of Education in Montessori Education; Master of Science in Management; Master of Science in Emergency Management; and Master of Science in Nursing-Clinical Nurse Leader.
Holly Hill resident
makes honors list
COLUMBIA -- Laura Singletary of Holly Hill has been named to the University of South Carolina’s President’s Honor List for the fall 2020 term.
She is the daughter of Matt and Jenny Singletary.
Several residents from The T&D Region have been named to the President’s List and Dean’s List at Lander University during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Those named to the President’s List are Savannah Williams of Bamberg; Taylor Newton-Spritz of Gaston; Destiny Inmo of St. George; Landon Way of Harleyville; Imon Govan and Jordon Mack, both of Orangeburg; Chancellor Laffin of North.
Students qualifying for the Dean’s List are Taylor Collins, Carlee Morris and Emily-Ann Whitaker, all of Bamberg; Grace Cooper of Cope; Aniukha Davis and De'Asia Jenkins, both of Eutawville; Darrelleja Taylor of Holly Hill; RaQuan Phelps, James Weeks and Ivyaun Williams, all of Orangeburg; and Octavia Durant of Vance.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9.
College of Charleston
announces academic
honors for fall 2020
CHARLESTON – The College of Charleston has released the names of students who were named to the President's List and Dean's List for fall 2020.
President’s List
Cordova: Nefertarri Hodges
Holly Hill: Mohit Patel
Orangeburg: Logan Robertson, Corey Murdaugh, Hailey Keith, Jordan Twitty, Aishwareya Singh
Swansea: Thomas McGuire
Dean’s List
Cordova: Je'wan Goodwin
Dorchester: Bryan Marvel
St. Matthews: Kristen Cherry
Area residents
make USC
Beaufort's
fall honor list
BLUFFTON – The University of South Carolina Beaufort has announced the names of those students who qualified for its spring 2020 academic honor list.
They are:
Bamberg: Kersey Nguyen, Payton Osborne, James Smith
Branchville: Sarah Linder, Hannah Linder
Cordova: Cassidy Craven
Dorchester: Sarah McCollum
Ehrhardt: Robert-Nickell Bligen
Neeses: Emily Phillips
Orangeburg: Neia Blocker, Phillip Brunson, Chania Farrison
St. George: Laura Patrick, Arizona Velazquez
St. Matthews: Taylor Turner
Swansea: Tiffany Edmond, Amanda Smith
To be eligible for the President's List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 4.00 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours. To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.