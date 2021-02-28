COLLEGE NEWS

Holly Hill resident

makes honors list

COLUMBIA -- Laura Singletary of Holly Hill has been named to the University of South Carolina’s President’s Honor List for the fall 2020 term.

She is the daughter of Matt and Jenny Singletary.

Lander announces

academic honors

Several residents from The T&D Region have been named to the President’s List and Dean’s List at Lander University during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Those named to the President’s List are Savannah Williams of Bamberg; Taylor Newton-Spritz of Gaston; Destiny Inmo of St. George; Landon Way of Harleyville; Imon Govan and Jordon Mack, both of Orangeburg; Chancellor Laffin of North.

Students qualifying for the Dean’s List are Taylor Collins, Carlee Morris and Emily-Ann Whitaker, all of Bamberg; Grace Cooper of Cope; Aniukha Davis and De'Asia Jenkins, both of Eutawville; Darrelleja Taylor of Holly Hill; RaQuan Phelps, James Weeks and Ivyaun Williams, all of Orangeburg; and Octavia Durant of Vance.