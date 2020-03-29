Clemson Extension's 4-H @Home helps youth learning everywhere

CLEMSON – Schools might be closed, but a new program from Clemson Cooperative Extension is helping the learning continue in every South Carolina county, 25 U.S. states and even internationally.

The 4-H @ Home program offers free, daily educational activities via email that can be completed using common household materials with lessons designed for elementary, middle and high school students. Hosted by S.C. 4-H Midlands Region, the program is open to young people ages 5-18 regardless of location or 4-H membership status.

As parents and guardians seek options for keeping young people busy and engaged in learning, the program has been a big hit in its early stages. Since it began on March 16, more than 1,570 youth from all 46 South Carolina counties and 25 U.S. states have signed up — and the program has even crossed the border into Mexico.

“This opportunity was born out of necessity as we lost the opportunity to teach kids where they are. Our Extension agents all over the state are now working on lessons to be sent out,” said Pam Ardern, S.C. 4-H Youth Development director. “While the Midland agents started with the idea of offering two weeks’ worth of educational opportunities, the reality is that they will need much more than that.”