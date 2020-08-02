Clemson announces standardized test optional applications policy for Fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON – Clemson University will temporarily waive standardized test scores as a requirement for applicants for the 2021-22 academic year in recognition of the challenges presented to prospective students and their families by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has introduced tremendous disruption to the college search and application process including the availability and capacity of standardized testing facilities. The University also understands some students may not be comfortable taking a test at this time due to prevalence of the disease. By temporarily waiving these requirements, Clemson aims to minimize applicant stress through the process.

“We recognize the COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for prospective students, including access to standardized testing opportunities,” said David Kuskowski, associate vice president of enrollment management at Clemson University. “We hope that our adoption of a test-optional policy will reassure students they will not be penalized for circumstances beyond their control.”