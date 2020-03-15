Carver-Edisto celebrates 'Read Across America' week

Carver-Edisto Middle School kicked off "Read Across America" week by celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday recently.

The annual celebration was started by the National Education Association to instill excitement about reading in schools all across the nation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The students at Carver-Edisto hosted a variety of guest readers from the community throughout the week, including members of the South Carolina State football team, athletes from Edisto High School, deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office, Chelsea Glover from the Orangeburg Solicitor’s Office, and Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson of the Orangeburg County School District.

The students were encouraged to participate in special dress-up days such as “wear a mustache” day, “wear your favorite college shirt” day and “crazy hat” day.

Carver Edisto’s principal Karen James said, “We appreciate the community’s support this week. The students, as well as the faculty and staff, were very excited and had a wonderful time celebrating reading.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0