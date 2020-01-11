{{featured_button_text}}

Christmas carols were ringing sweetly at Morningside of Orangeburg's senior living community right before the holiday, thanks to Edisto Primary School.

Edisto Primary students serenaded residents of the assisted living facility in the early evening on Saturday, Dec. 21. School was out, but school staff, students and parents still had work to do. They found time to provide community service in the few remaining days before Christmas.

“We are here to celebrate each of you, our wonderful, loving and devoted senior citizens, and to educate our children about the importance of giving back,” said Shannon Williams, early childhood special education teacher. “Giving the gift of time to someone who can’t repay you in material things can be so much more rewarding than a gift card or a present. It’s a good lesson to teach our children, one which they will hold near and dear for many years to come.”

“Jingle Bells,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Joy to the World” were sung to the residents with piano accompaniment. They were also graced with a passionate reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The 20 residents in attendance enthusiastically clapped their hands and sang along. Each of the residents received Christmas cards -- handmade by the students -- as well as a bag of edible goodies including bananas, pudding and apple sauce.

Greta Murray -- teacher assistant, bus driver and grandmother of a student -- was glad to be part of it.

“My grandchildren experienced the love of sharing and love of giving. They also enjoyed singing the Christmas carols to the elderly. We had a wonderful time.”

“On behalf of Edisto Primary School, we thank you for allowing us to bring some Christmas Joy to Morningside,” said Dawn Whitesides, Edisto Primary administrator.

The residents thanked the school for coming and invited them back.

Contact the writer: ldhntr12@yahoo.com.

