Breland named DAR Good Citizen

HOLLY HILL — Perrin O’Neal Breland, son of Thomas and Cynthia Breland of Holly Hill, has been chosen the DAR Good Citizen from Holly Hill Academy for the 2021-22 school year. He is sponsored by the Prince of Orange Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. The winner, always a senior, is selected for his or her outstanding qualities of dependability, leadership, service and patriotism. Perrin will receive a DAR Good Citizen pin, a certificate and a gift from the chapter that will be presented to him on Awards Day in May.

As a junior, Breland was chosen as a delegate to Palmetto Boys State. He is a member of the Senior Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Spanish Club. In other school activities, Perrin has served on the HHA student council all four years of high school. He has served as historian, treasurer, vice president and is currently the president of student council this year. He is a member of the HHA yearbook staff and has worked as a reporter for two years on News at the Hill, the school news show.

Involved in sports, Perrin played on the Holly Hill Academy varsity football team all four years of high school. His junior and senior years, the Raiders were undefeated and the team brought home the state championship title for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was named Defensive Player of the Week three times by The Times and Democrat and he was the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year. He played in the North-South All Star football game his junior and senior years. Breland has also played basketball at HHA all four years and has received the Raider Award for the 2020-21 season.

Breland has served his community by helping to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Ronald McDonald House in Charleston. He has also participated in the Carolina-Clemson Food Drive to collect food for the Low Country Food Bank.

For the past two summers, Perrin has worked for St. Julian Plantation and also for Thompson Farms. He helps his father by working with the cattle on Breland Farms. He enjoys the outdoors and is an avid hunter and fisherman.

Upon graduation, Perrin plans to attend college and pursue a degree in sports management and would love to coach football one day.

