Bethlehem hosts Summer Enrichment Program

As a community partner, Bethlehem Baptist Union is committed to sponsoring annually a Summer Enrichment Program for youth in its service area to aid them in developing of the educational, cultural and social skills they need to be successful in life. The objective of the program is to provide youth educational, cultural and social training and experiences in addition to and beyond what they receive through their normal school curriculums.

The vision of Bethlehem Baptist Union is that at the end of the two-week session, youth will leave the program with a greater sense of empowerment in terms of their ability for greater academic achievement, improved social relationships and cultural appreciation, and the awareness of a variety of career opportunities that could be available for them in life.

Based on the level of the youth participation and engagement in the program, the results of surveys completed by the students and faculty members and parental comments, the 2021 Summer Enrichment Program was a great success. The objectives and vision of the program were accomplished.

Bethlehem Baptist Union Inc. is a nonprofit faith-based organization composed of 15 churches located in Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties. The Summer Enrichment Program was financially supported through donations from churches, individuals, businesses and grants from foundations, corporations, and the United States Department of Agriculture.

