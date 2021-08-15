Bethlehem hosts Summer Enrichment Program

Bethlehem Baptist Union Inc. of Denmark hosted a two-week Summer Enrichment Program for youth at its headquarters located in Denmark from July 19-30.
Thirty-eight youths from Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties participated in the program which lasted from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Students attended breakout sessions each day for training in life skills education (character development), financial literacy education, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), career exploration education, art and recreation. The program also included a field trip to Columbia Art Museum. The program was designed for students in grades 6-12.
Instructors for the program were active and retired teachers, individuals from the faculty and staffs of other community agencies such as Denmark Technical College, Clemson University Extension Service, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Department, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, local school districts, businesses and community leaders.
One of the major concerns of communities is “quality education” for its children. For communities to be healthy and sustainable over time, it is essential that their children have a holistic quality education -- i.e., they must be educated academically, culturally and socially.
Schools are the primary source of formal education for children, but due to many reasons and limited resources, schools by themselves are not always in a position to fully provide children the holistic education they need to become successful in life. This creates the need for other community-based organizations and agencies to assist in the education process.
As a community partner, Bethlehem Baptist Union is committed to sponsoring annually a Summer Enrichment Program for youth in its service area to aid them in developing of the educational, cultural and social skills they need to be successful in life. The objective of the program is to provide youth educational, cultural and social training and experiences in addition to and beyond what they receive through their normal school curriculums.
The vision of Bethlehem Baptist Union is that at the end of the two-week session, youth will leave the program with a greater sense of empowerment in terms of their ability for greater academic achievement, improved social relationships and cultural appreciation, and the awareness of a variety of career opportunities that could be available for them in life.
Based on the level of the youth participation and engagement in the program, the results of surveys completed by the students and faculty members and parental comments, the 2021 Summer Enrichment Program was a great success. The objectives and vision of the program were accomplished.
Bethlehem Baptist Union Inc. is a nonprofit faith-based organization composed of 15 churches located in Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties. The Summer Enrichment Program was financially supported through donations from churches, individuals, businesses and grants from foundations, corporations, and the United States Department of Agriculture.