Avinger awarded scholarship to Culver-Stockton College
Avinger awarded scholarship to Culver-Stockton College

CANTON, MO -- Congratulations to the JJ Avinger, of Orangeburg, who has been admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester and received an academic scholarship.

Avinger, a senior at OCSD High School for Health Professions, also was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship.

The scholarships are awarded for four years and are based upon academic credentials. They are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

