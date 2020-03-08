Applications for Tri-County scholarships available
Applications for Tri-County scholarships available

The Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Argos, Giant Cement, Holcim and Dorchester Biomass, is awarding six scholarships.

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one student at each of the six high schools in the chamber’s region who will be attending either a four-year college/university or a technical college. This is a scholarship, with emphasis also placed on moral integrity, nee, and the potential of the individual to become a productive citizen. To be eligible for this scholarship, students do not need to qualify for the Life Scholarship or Hope Scholarship but have potential and desire to further their education. The award is for one year.

Application packets are now available and can be obtained from guidance counselors at each high school or you may request information from the vhamber by emailing tricounty@tri-crcc.com. The due date for all applications is March 31, 2020.

Eligibility

Senior students must attend one of the six participating schools: Bethune-Bowman High School, Branchville High School, Dorchester Academy, Holly Hill Academy, Lake Marion High School & Technology Center or Woodland High School/Dorchester County Career & Technology Center.

The Chamber's Education/Scholarship Committee will consider the following: scholastics, school and civic involvement, need, experience and college ability.

