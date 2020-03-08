Applications for Tri-County scholarships available

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one student at each of the six high schools in the chamber’s region who will be attending either a four-year college/university or a technical college. This is a scholarship, with emphasis also placed on moral integrity, nee, and the potential of the individual to become a productive citizen. To be eligible for this scholarship, students do not need to qualify for the Life Scholarship or Hope Scholarship but have potential and desire to further their education. The award is for one year.