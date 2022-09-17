AKAs award $16,000 in scholarships to 8 recipients

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Beta Zeta Omega Chapter, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, recently awarded a total of $16,000 in scholarships to eight academically talented local high school graduates who will be attending college this fall.

Scholarship selection criteria are based on scholastic achievement, character, leadership ability, finer womanhood, and community activities. Financial need is also the basis of three of the scholarships this academic year. Funding for the scholarships comes from the chapter’s annual Calendar Doll Benefit Program.

Shaniya E. Jeffcoat, a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholarship I. She will attend Winthrop University where she plans to major in Social Work. Shaniya is the daughter of Chucquella Oldonor and the granddaughter of Elizabeth Collier.

Kayla Angevine, a graduate of Bethune-Bowman Middle High School, was also awarded the Academic Achievement Scholarship I. She will attend South Carolina State University where she plans to major in Biology. She aspires to attend medical school. Kayla is the daughter of Latrese Angevine-Burton and Myron Burton.

Asia Graves, a graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholarship I. She will attend South Carolina State University where she plans to major in Business Management; she aspires to become an entrepreneur in building her own fashion brand. Asia is the daughter of the late Tara Patrice Simmons and the granddaughter of Ms. Oliver Glover.

Elon Tullock, a graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholarship II. She will attend North Carolina A&T State University where she plans to major in Biology/Pre-Med. She aspires to become an Anesthesiologist. Elon is the daughter of Dr. Ferlondo and Phermella Tullock.

Siri Davis, a graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the STEAM Scholarship. She will attend Claflin University where she plans to major in accounting. She aspires to become a Forensic Accountant. Siri is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph (Frasquita) Davis.

Neysa A. Patrick, a graduated of Bethune-Bowman Middle High School, was awarded the Bethune-Bowman Adopt-A School Scholarship. She will attend Columbia College where she plans major in Exercise Science. She aspires to become an athletic trainer. Neysa is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reginald (LaKisha) Patrick Sr.

Kaitlin Elizabeth Ham, a graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the Sisterhood Scholarship. She will attend Claflin University where she will major in Biology. She aspires to become a pediatrician. Kaitlin is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric (Angela) Ham.

Laila Evelyn Ham, a graduate of the High School for Health Professions, was awarded the Sisterhood Scholarship. She will attend Claflin University where she will major in Biology. She aspires to become a veterinarian. Laila is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric (Angela) Ham.

One of the tenets of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is to provide service to all mankind. As the first black Greek-letter organization for college-trained women, the AKA’s have provided service in their respective communities since 1908. Locally, Beta Zeta Omega Chapter is celebrating eighty-eight years of serving Orangeburg and surrounding areas this year. In addition to the high-school scholarships and donations made to local universities, the organization addresses community needs with programs in five target areas: educational enrichment, healthcare and wellness, economic advancement, the arts, and global impact.

Mrs. Barbara Elliott Kirkland serves as the president of Beta Zeta Omega, and Ms. Latosha C. Legree serves as the High School Scholarships Committee chairman.