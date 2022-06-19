4 Orangeburg County students graduate from GSSM

HARTSVILLE -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics announced that four local students graduated from its advanced, residential STEM program on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Deloach Center at Coker University in Hartsville.

Guadalupe Frias, daughter of Susi Sandoval Rodriguez, will attend Rice University.

Irtija Nazim, daughter of Nazimuddin Mohammed and Lila Zeenat, will attend Clemson University.

Tremaine Richardson, son of Tequilla and Juan Richardson, will attend Union College.

Julia Smith, daughter of Wendy and Jeff Smith, will attend the College of Charleston.

The GSSM Class of 2022 hails from 29 counties across South Carolina and 74 high schools.

Many of this year’s graduates include received prestigious institutional merit-based scholarships, including the Hollingsworth Scholarship at Furman University, Presidential Scholarship at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Clemson Breakthrough Scholar, Clemson National Scholar, Gates Millennium Scholarship, Johnson Scholarship at Washington & Lee University, Presidential Scholarship University of Alabama, Stamps Scholarship at the University of Miami, Carswell Scholarship at Wake Forest University, appointment to the U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force ROTC scholarships. In total, the Class of 2022 received more than $29.6 million dollars in scholarship offers.

More than half of GSSM graduates will pursue undergraduate degrees in state, at Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, College of Charleston, Francis Marion University, Furman University, Greenville Tech, Lander University, University of South Carolina-Columbia, Winthrop University and Wofford College.

GSSM President Danny Dorsel reflected on the Class of 2022’s accomplishments at the school’s 33rd commencement.

“Decisions. We make them every day," said Dorsel. "Two years ago, the members of the GSSM Class of 2022 decided to take the opportunity and enroll at one of the most challenging schools in the country. We now get to celebrate their hard-earned accomplishment. They met the challenge head-on and with a realization that they needed to work together. Both approaches will pay dividends as they encounter what life has in store for them. I am proud of the Class of 2022 and as a fellow GSSM graduate, I eagerly welcome them into the esteemed GSSM Alumni Association."

Applications are being accepted for the GSSM Class of 2024 at scgssm.org.

