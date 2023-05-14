The Orangeburg Junior Cotillion held its spring dance Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Orangeburg Country Club.

The girls were received by Mrs. Delbert Crook Inabinet, president; Mrs. Marion Lyn Cuttino, vice president; Mrs. Melissa Kizer, treasurer; and Mrs. Gregory Fanning, secretary.

The purpose of the Junior Cotillion is to encourage manners and proper etiquette in social settings and to demonstrate social responsibility. Its members are mothers of high school juniors and seniors who reside in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties or whose daughters attend an area high school.

Members and daughters are encouraged to practice kindness, respect and honesty, and to respond to deadlines and required RSVPs in a timely manner. The organization’s commitment to social responsibility is demonstrated through its yearlong service project working with local nursing homes in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties by creating "Thinking of You" bags and cards to be given to residents throughout the year.

Junior members in attendance were: Kylee Nicole Bonnett, Anna Katherine Evatt, JuliAnn Kay Griffith, Gabrielle Elizabeth Jourdain, Reagan Frances Kizer, Katherine Lillian Lambrecht, Isabella Marie Layton, Savannah Shay McClain, Sarah Elizabeth Mcleod, Gracin Carolyn Parler, Melissa Claire Rickenbaker, Payton Lain Schurlknight, Ellie Marie Sara Sonne and Jayden Elizabeth Waltz.

Senior members presented and their escorts were: Sarah Marie Ardis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas David Ardis Jr., escorted by Benjamin Baker Wimberly; Avery Christine Beason, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Beason, escorted by Mason Livingston Polin; Lacey Reed Cornelius, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Laney Cornelius, escorted by Lukas Heath Reed; Ava Elizabeth Cuttino, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Lyn Cuttino, escorted by William Nelson Felder; Campbell Elizabeth Delaney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Legare Delany, escorted by Hampton Glenn Davis; Rebecca Ann Fairey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Allen Fairey, escorted by Matthew Leland Gleaton; Hallie Briggman Fanning, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Fanning, escorted by Christopher Forrest Sutcliffe; Ashby Savannah Garrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Garrick, escorted by Russell Cole Davis; Joni Marie Holstad, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Holstad, escorted by James Chesly Hunter IV; Lane Carrigg Inabinet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Crook Inabinet, escorted by Jace Landen Shuler; Blakley Madison Kingsmore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Travis Kingsmore, escorted by William Jones Andrews III; Sarah Grace Kizer, daughter of Mrs. Melissa Kizer and the late Mr. Lee Kizer, escorted by Christopher Jude Walker; Lauren Ashley Linder, daughter of Ms. Pamela Garrick, escorted by Timothy Alan Claude Alexis; Casey Paige McCarson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian McCarson, escorted by Emory Buren Myers; Abigail Lyn Pantaleon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Panteleon, escorted by David Whisenhunt; Moriah Jordan Reed, daughter of Mrs. Eric Reed, escorted by Gregory David Lihan III; and Bailey Marie Sightler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeramy Sightler, escorted by Cooper Martin Canaday.