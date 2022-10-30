Orangeburg Junior Cotillion holds its Fall Dance

The Orangeburg Junior Cotillion held its fall dance, Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. The girls were received by Mrs. Delbert Crook Inabinet, president; Mrs. Warren Ramsey Albergotti, president-elect; Mrs. Marion Lyn Cuttino, vice president, Mrs. Melissa Kizer, treasurer; and Mrs. Gregory Fanning, secretary. Music provided by Christopher Mack and photography by Puget Sound Photography.

The purpose of the Junior Cotillion is to encourage manners and proper etiquette in social settings and to demonstrate social responsibility. Its members are mothers of high school juniors and seniors who reside in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties or whose daughters attend an area high school. Members and daughters are encouraged to practice kindness, respect, and honesty and to respond to deadlines and required RSVPs in a timely manner. The organization’s commitment to social responsibility is demonstrated through its yearlong service project working with local nursing homes in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties by creating thinking of you bags and cards to be given to residents throughout the year.

Junior members presented and their escorts: Ramsey Claire Albergotti, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Ramsey Albergotti, escorted by Jackson Brian Flemming; Kylee Nicole Bonnett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Thomas Bonnett II, escorted by Avery Blake Farman; Mckenzie Elizabeth Brown, daughter of Matt Brown and Lindsay Tucker, escorted by Brodon Grayson Murray; Anna Katherine Evatt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wayne Shealy and Mr. Thurmond Stephen Evatt, escorted by Thomas James Kemp; JuliAnn Kay Griffith, daughter of Mr. William and Mrs. Kelly Griffith, escorted by Jacob Rodney Smith: Gabrielle Elizabeth Jourdain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Lyle Jourdain, escorted by Phillip William Kizer Jr.; Reagan Frances Kizer, daughter of Mrs. Melissa Kizer and the late Mr. Harold Lee Kizer Jr., escorted by Joseph Keith Gillam; Katherine Lillian Lambrecht, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Samuel Lee Lambrecht, escorted by James Powell Plummer IV; Isabella Marie Layton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Todd Layton, escorted by Connor Franklin Hayes; Savannah Shay McClain, daughter of Mr. John and Mrs. Catie McClain, escorted by Tristan Cross Sikes; Sarah Elizabeth Mcleod, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alec Mcleod III, escorted by Alexander Tennant Virzi; Gracin Carolyn Parler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Parler, escorted by Turner Houston Flemming; Melissa Claire Rickenbaker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lane Rickenbaker, escorted by Preston Allen Zeigler; Payton Lain Schurlknight, daughter of Mr. Dain and Mrs. Lauren Schurlknight, escorted by James Harris Holstein; Ellie Marie Sara Sonne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Sonne, escorted by Harry Brenton Walling Jr.; Jayden Elizabeth Waltz, daughter of Mrs. Jennifer and Mr. Jason Waltz, escorted by Julian Cade Carson; Jaci Shree Wilkins, daughter of Jennifer Shree Wilburn, escorted by Malachi Lee Hanna.

Senior members in attendance were: Sarah Marie Ardis, Avery Christine Beason, Lacey Reed Cornelius, Ashley Grace Crabtree, Ava Elizabeth Cuttino, Campbell Elizabeth Delaney, Rebecca Ann Fairey, Hallie Briggman Fanning, Ashby Savannah Garrick, Alexis Cheyanne Hiers, Joni Marie Holstad, Lane Carrigg Inabinet, Blakley Madison Kingsmore, Sarah Grace Kizer, Savanna Rose Lawson, Mackenzie Renee LaCons, Lauren Ashley Linder, Casey Paige McCarson, Abigail Lyn Pantaleon, Moriah Jordan Reed, Bailey Marie Sightler, and Haven Nicole Walters.