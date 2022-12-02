 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Orangeburg church to host Christmas benefit concert

  • 0

First Presbyterian Church is hosting its second annual Christmas benefit concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Enjoy an evening of Christmas music and sacred readings as the community celebrates Christ’s birth. A love offering will be collected for Edisto Habitat for Humanity.

The concert is titled “A Manger Story” and will feature “First Praise and Friends,” the praise group at First Presbyterian with additional singers and musicians from several area churches. The music will be a variety of Christmas classics and original arrangements.

Hundreds of comics in 'Go Comics' at TheTandD.com

“I’ve always had three goals in mind when organizing this concert event,” said First Praise leader Bert Shuler. “Our mission is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through music, bring together singers and musicians in our community and to receive a love offering for a local charity.”

People are also reading…

The concert is free of charge. First Presbyterian Church is located at 650 Summers Ave, Orangeburg.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Most Americans find joy in the holiday season despite the stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News