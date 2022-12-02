Orangeburg church to host Christmas benefit concert

First Presbyterian Church is hosting its second annual Christmas benefit concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Enjoy an evening of Christmas music and sacred readings as the community celebrates Christ’s birth. A love offering will be collected for Edisto Habitat for Humanity.

The concert is titled “A Manger Story” and will feature “First Praise and Friends,” the praise group at First Presbyterian with additional singers and musicians from several area churches. The music will be a variety of Christmas classics and original arrangements.

“I’ve always had three goals in mind when organizing this concert event,” said First Praise leader Bert Shuler. “Our mission is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through music, bring together singers and musicians in our community and to receive a love offering for a local charity.”

The concert is free of charge. First Presbyterian Church is located at 650 Summers Ave, Orangeburg.