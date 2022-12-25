Orangeburg Assembly holds annual Debutane Ball

The Orangeburg Assembly held its 61st annual Debutante Ball on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Orangeburg Country Club.

Members and guests were greeted at the door by Mr. and Mrs. Warren Ramsey Albergotti, immediate past president, then received by Mrs. Drew Robert Laird, president; Mrs. Russell Allen Blanchard IV, vice president, and the debutantes and sponsors. Following the reception and presentation, the debutantes were honored with a dinner and dance.

Five daughters, one niece and one sponsored debutante were presented:

Evelynn Lou Myers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gerald Myers Jr., escorted by Cadet Benjamin Rucker Journey.

Davin Cassidy Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Allen Johnson, escorted by Kaden Joseph Strickland.

Charlotte Marie Laird, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Drew Robert Laird, escorted by Nicholas Aaron Shafer.

Sidney Margaret Adicks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Edward Adicks Jr., escorted by David Russ Ebaugh.

Olivia Belle Strickland, daughter of Mrs. Edward Cornelius Lee II, and Mr. Paul Richard Strickland, escorted by James Thomas Robertson III.

Lauren Elizabeth Rheney, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Clark Rheney, granddaughter of Mrs. John Watson Rheney Jr. and the late Dr. John Watson Rheney Jr., escorted by Cadet Cole Christopher England.

Emmaline Jane Windsor, sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Danny Allen Johnson, escorted by Middleton Horne Cheves.

Two sons of Assembly members attended their first ball: Edward Hammond Gladd, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Regis Gladd, escorted by Joanna Catherine Hinds; Daniel Tanner Garrick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Harvey Garrick Jr., escorted by Laurie Ann McGee.

Special guests of the Orangeburg Assembly were the returning daughters, sons and grandsons of the 2021 Assembly Ball: Caroline Banks McConnell, Claire Daley Williamson, Madison Nicole Garrick, Mary Tillman Davis, Johanna Philips Wolfe, David Rice Jones, Turner Nathaniel Jones, John Ellis Pascoe, Nicholas Carrigg Pascoe, Harrison Paul Miller, Guy Watkins Best Jr. and Kenneth Walker Ayers Jr. were all in attendance.

Board members planning the 2022 Assembly Ball were Mrs. Drew Robert Laird, president; Mrs. Russell Allen Blanchard IV, vice president; Mrs. DeeAnne Murphy Miller, secretary; Mrs. William Edward Adicks, Jr., treasurer; Ms. Angela Lanier Burroughs and Mrs. Gregory Kyle Crabb, decorations; Mrs. Todd Edward Carmen McElhone, invitations; Mrs. Edward Cornelius Lee II, hospitality; Mrs. Edward Regis Gladd, floor; Mrs. James Emmett Holstein, publicity; and Mrs. Warren Ramsey Albergotti, immediate past president.