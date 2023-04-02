The Orangeburg County School District announced that four OCSD students are South Carolina Junior Scholars.

Developed by the State Department of Education in 1985, the South Carolina Junior Scholars Program identifies eighth-grade students with exceptional academic talent and develops strategies for inclusion into special programs.

To qualify as a Junior Scholar, a student must score 550 or higher on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing Section or 530 or higher on the Math section of the PSAT/NMSQT.

Also, Duke TIP participants identified and recognized at either the Grand Recognition Ceremony or the State Recognition Ceremony during their 7th-grade year automatically qualify to become S.C. Junior Scholars.

The OCSD South Carolina Junior Scholars are Bella Fox, Jefrin Stephen, Patrick Hubbard Jr. and Kelis King, all attending William J. Clark Middle School.

“As superintendent, it makes me proud to know that our students are achieving academically and being recognized by state leaders for excelling at a high level in the classroom,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

Students who qualify for this special recognition will be recognized at local award ceremonies, including being recognized by the OCSD Board of Trustees on April 18.

They will also receive an Award of Merit certificate from the State Department of Education and an invitation to attend summer opportunities at participating South Carolina colleges and universities.