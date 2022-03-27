OCFAC revives Showcase with 'One Hit Wonders'

These are the songs that instantly get crowds on the dance floor: “Kung Fu Fighting,” “Macarena,” “My Sharona.” Some of the greatest hits of all time brought momentary fame to artists like The Knack, Los Del Rio and Carl Douglas before they join the long list of recordings dubbed “one hit wonders.” However, when and wherever these hits crop up, they are always fun to hear and bring back good memories.

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center hopes its revival of Showcase, with song and dance performances by amateur and professional talents presenting their take on some of the most popular tunes of all times, will lift spirits and inspire reminiscences of past fun times.

“One Hit Wonders,” this year’s Showcase theme, takes will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium on the campus of South Carolina State University. The Arts Center’s Board Chair, Brooke Rogers, says putting on this event is an expression of loving the arts through music.

Rogers, who’s been involved in previous Showcase performances, is co-chairing with board member Celeste Smith, an experienced Showcase leader and known for teaching and choreographing dance and fitness, including through her company MOVE. Smith is being joined by two other board members both of whom are professional actors: Annette Grevious, who has extensive experience in theater performance and Ursula Robinson, whose recent credits includes appearances in an episode of “Hightown,” on Starz TV and “Lady of the Manor,” a new movie from brothers Justin and Christian Long.

According to Rogers, the entire board is energized by this project and excited to resume one of the most anticipated events featured alongside the Rose Festival. Rogers says, from experience, she knows there is a great deal of talent in the Orangeburg area, including among amateurs. The board is inviting groups and individuals to audition for the show from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the Lusty Gallery at the Fine Arts Center.

“This is the perfect opportunity for amateurs in the region to 'showcase' their talents,” Rogers stated. “We have a lead team with years of experience in stage presentation Together we have the skills to support every act so that they perform their very best.”

One reason past Showcase performances have been so successful is the extraordinary support the Arts Center receives from the community, especially the Orangeburg area businesses. All of the Arts Center’s board, which is proud to be known as “an active working board,” have pledged to make the case for supporting the revival of Showcase, which traditionally has brought communities together and attracts tourists and visitors.

For more information about the auditions and Showcase, contact the Arts Center at 803-536-4074.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0