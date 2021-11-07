New quilt exhibition opening at SCSM Nov. 13

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum is excited to announce the opening of its new exhibition, Bindings and Betweens: South Carolina Quilts, on Saturday, Nov. 13. This new display traces the history and art of South Carolina made quilts. Featuring pieces from the museum’s collection, the exhibition highlights both the objects and their makers for an in-depth look at the quilt making process and how it relates to cultural traditions throughout South Carolina history to the modern day.

“Quilts can be objects of beauty, important pieces of folk art, and examples of fine craftsmanship while also being functional items that help keep us warm,” says State Museum Curator of History JoAnn Zeise. “However, when we examine a quilt and ask questions about the maker, the materials, and the stylistic influences we can use those answers to learn about the past.”