Motorplex to hold free celebration

NEESES -- The South Carolina Motorplex will hold a free pre-Independence Day celebration on July 3, with fireworks, a concession truck and live entertainment.

This family-friendly event, held at 194 Dragstrip Road, will begin at 5:30 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m. and will continue until the fireworks show. The 15-minute fireworks show will take place next to the Motorplex track and will begin at 8:45 p.m.

A concession truck will have food available for attendees to purchase; however, outside food in coolers will be allowed in. Beer and wine will be for sale at concessions. Lawn chairs and blankets are also permitted to aid in social distancing.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, all CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of the event attendees. These include partaking in social distancing standards and additional sanitizing procedures.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southcarolinamotorplex.com/tickets-events or on the Motorplex Facebook page.

