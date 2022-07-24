Moja juried art exhibition calling for submissions

CHARLESTON — The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs is now accepting artwork submissions for consideration for the 2022 MOJA Arts Festival Juried Art Exhibition.

The MOJA Arts Festival is an 11-day multi-disciplinary celebration of African American and Caribbean culture produced by the City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the MOJA Planning Committee. Moja, a Swahili word meaning “One,” is the appropriate name for this festival celebration of harmony among all people in our community. The festival highlights the many African American and Caribbean contributions to western and world cultures.

The festival's annual juried art exhibition highlights the recent work of regional artists featuring painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking and photography. Artworks receiving prizes are presented alongside a limited selection of pieces identified by the juror as meriting display. This year’s juror is soon to be announced.

TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for…

Artists residing in South Carolina, as well as those based in communities proximate to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor in the adjacent states of Georgia and North Carolina, are encouraged to submit work for consideration.

The 2022 MOJA Juried Art Exhibition will be held at the City Gallery at Joe Riley Waterfront Park. The exhibition will be on view at City Gallery every day of the festival from Sept. 29 through Oct. 9, 2022.

Applications are due by Aug. 12.

Entry specifications

Proposed artwork may not have been previously exhibited in the Charleston region.

Artwork in the following categories may be submitted: oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, printmaking, drawing, photography and graphics. Additional work in fiber, sculpture, metals, ceramics, basketry and mixed media will also be juried. Wall pieces must be framed or gallery wrapped and ready for hanging. Freestanding pieces must be fully assembled and ready for installation.

City Gallery reserves the right to exclude work based on the way a piece is framed and mounted to ensure a cohesive look for the exhibition and the right to exhibit sculpture in alternate locations to accommodate work of varied size or scale.

'Sewn Through Time': Sweetgrass basket makers reimagine a tradition CHARLESTON — Basket makers have sewn baskets in the South Carolina Lowcountry since the 17th…

Accepted artwork may not be removed before the assigned time. Early removal or late pick-up will result in disqualification from future participation. An exhibition program listing participating artists, their contact information, title and value of artwork will be available. The City of Charleston provides damage and theft insurance for artwork while on display.

Submitted artwork must comply fully with the following requirements for originality and date of completion:

1. The artwork is an original creation completed within the last two years and is not, in whole or in part, a copy of any person’s work or photograph, and

2. The artwork was created solely by the artist and not in a workshop, class or under supervision of an instructor.

Download an application at cgwp.slideroom.com/#/permalink/program/67371

Selections for the exhibition will be made by early September and artists will be notified of their status by email.

For more information, call 843-958-6484.